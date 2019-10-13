10,975 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of DAL opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

