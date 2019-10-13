$139.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report sales of $139.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $140.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $140.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $574.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.80 million to $575.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $605.35 million, with estimates ranging from $585.70 million to $625.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.04 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

