15 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $240,420,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,079.70.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,977.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,980.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,867.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

