26,850 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in CONMED by 364.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 79,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CONMED by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in CONMED by 269.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $95.02 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $267,918.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,179.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $947,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.