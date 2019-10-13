2,945 Shares in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 707.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 854.8% in the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 77.3% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $100.96.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

