$321.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post sales of $321.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $323.40 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $366.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

