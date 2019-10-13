4,195 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 162,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $150.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

