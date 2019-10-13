$463.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.60 million and the highest is $478.50 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $438.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

