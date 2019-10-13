5,100 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $454,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $142,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $129,824,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.60 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

