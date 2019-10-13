$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690,000.00 and the lowest is $600,000.00. Liquidia Technologies reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year sales of $6.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $9.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of LQDA opened at $4.05 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

