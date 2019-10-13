$69.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $69.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $272.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.90 million to $275.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.39 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $366.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE:NET opened at $16.47 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

