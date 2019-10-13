A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $47.99 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

