Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.37 on Friday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

