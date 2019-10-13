AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $251.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $56,573.00 and $251.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007811 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002230 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 8,778,265 coins and its circulating supply is 8,765,065 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

