Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 158.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 160,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $8,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 152,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

