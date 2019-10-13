Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 30th total of 126,170,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.
Shares of AMD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
