Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Aethlon Medical Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

