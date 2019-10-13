AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFL. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. AFLAC has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.