Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

