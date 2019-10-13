Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

