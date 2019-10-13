Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 942.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,068,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

AIN stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

