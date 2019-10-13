Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 30th total of 16,630,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALDR shares. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

