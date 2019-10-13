Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.