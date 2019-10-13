Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.64 Million

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will post $55.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.75 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $227.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $233.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $247.11 million, with estimates ranging from $240.63 million to $255.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

