Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

ALLE opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

