Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.00 Million

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $117.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $115.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $487.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $495.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.50 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

