Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

