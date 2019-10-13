Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,482 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $42.57 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.