America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

