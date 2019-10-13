American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 2,300,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

