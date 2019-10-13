American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $354.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

