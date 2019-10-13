Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.9% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 53,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

