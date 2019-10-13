Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Head to Head Review

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.63 $1.50 billion $5.94 18.72 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.76 $827.49 million $2.43 23.76

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Maxim Integrated Products has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 12 0 2.80 Maxim Integrated Products 3 8 4 0 2.07

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $60.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 24.71% 17.87% 9.62% Maxim Integrated Products 35.76% 37.75% 16.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

