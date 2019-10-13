Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $7,668,000.00. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $818,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 867,172 shares of company stock valued at $37,345,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,716 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $99,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,955. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

