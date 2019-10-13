Analysts Expect VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.97% of VirTra Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 7,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

