Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

LAKE opened at $11.19 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.