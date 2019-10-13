Analyzing LAIX (LAIX) & Its Peers

LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) is one of 48 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LAIX to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% LAIX Competitors 734.96% -405.01% -5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAIX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million -$70.99 million -1.47 LAIX Competitors $532.56 million $33.76 million 9.02

LAIX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LAIX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 2 0 0 2.00 LAIX Competitors 294 955 1056 46 2.36

LAIX currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 27.69%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

LAIX rivals beat LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

