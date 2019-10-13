Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.58 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,787 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

