Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.86.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.43. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

