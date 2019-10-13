Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 831,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $19,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 1,484,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

