Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.