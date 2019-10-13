Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apyx Medical by 388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.