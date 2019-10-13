AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 134,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

CNSL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

