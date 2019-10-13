AQR Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $79,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

