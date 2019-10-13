AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,109,974 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kinross Gold by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 164,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 120,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,081,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 288,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

