AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,383 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intrepid Potash worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. Intrepid Potash’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

