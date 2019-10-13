AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Biglari Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $174.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $63.50 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $168.34 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

