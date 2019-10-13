Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 1,080,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $108,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,605,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,058,262 shares of company stock worth $4,133,506. 151.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

