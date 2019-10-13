Ark Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $24.58 million and $3.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

