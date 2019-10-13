ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00681557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012537 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

